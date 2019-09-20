Missouri man who shot deputy sentenced for gun violation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man who shot deputy sentenced for gun violation

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - A 46-year-old St. Louis man acquitted in the shooting of a Jasper County deputy was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a related charge of illegally possessing a firearm.

E.F. Fitchpatrick was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to the charge in July before his trial in the wounding of Deputy Nolan Murray in March 2017 at a Joplin motel. He was acquitted of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in that case.

The Joplin Globe reports Murray was shot while trying to serve a search warrant at the motel. Fitchpatrick, who acknowledged he was a drug dealer, said he fired at Murray through a door because he thought Joplin gang members were trying to break into his room and rob him.

Fitchpatrick was not allowed to have firearms because he has prior felony convictions.

