Missouri man who shot deputy sentenced for gun violation

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - A 46-year-old St. Louis man acquitted in the shooting of a Jasper County deputy was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a related charge of illegally possessing a firearm.

E.F. Fitchpatrick was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to the charge in July before his trial in the wounding of Deputy Nolan Murray in March 2017 at a Joplin motel. He was acquitted of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in that case.

The Joplin Globe reports Murray was shot while trying to serve a search warrant at the motel. Fitchpatrick, who acknowledged he was a drug dealer, said he fired at Murray through a door because he thought Joplin gang members were trying to break into his room and rob him.

Fitchpatrick was not allowed to have firearms because he has prior felony convictions.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

