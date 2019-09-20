Chicago-area police find $1M in goods taken from rail cars - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago-area police find $1M in goods taken from rail cars

Posted: Updated:

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) - South suburban Chicago police say they've arrested five men in connection with the recovery of more than $1 million in goods stolen from rail cars.

Markham police said Friday the stolen goods were found in a storage facility. They say five people are in custody and more arrests are possible.

WLS-TV reports the stolen items include high-end handbags, bicycles, electronics and household goods. Police also have recovered $16,000 in cash, narcotics, three stolen hand guns and multiple stolen vehicles.

Markham Police Chief Terry White says that as officers continue to sort through local storage areas, they are finding more stolen merchandise.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.