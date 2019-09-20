Chicago agrees on 5-year, 10.5% raise for police supervisors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago agrees on 5-year, 10.5% raise for police supervisors

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the unions representing police supervisors have agreed on a 10.5% raise over five years for sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

The Chicago Tribune reported Friday that other contract issues, including items related to police discipline and a federal consent decree on how the department operates, will go to arbitration in December.

The administration says the agreement covers the period between July 2016 and June 30, 2022. The previous contract expired at the end of June 2016. The 10.5% raises cover Jan. 1, 2018, through Jan. 1, 2022.

The city's contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents about 10,000 lower-ranking Chicago officers, expired at the end of June 2017. Traditionally, the supervisors reach agreement before the FOP and their deal is model for the FOP's.

