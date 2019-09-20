CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are several businesses around e region looking for new employees in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

Illinois Central School Bus has numerous positions that need to be filled for Marion, West Frankfort, and Johnston City. This includes school bus drivers and a technician in charge. For questions contact Ken Sharp Lead Recruiter at (618) 993-9170 or email k.sharp@illinois-central.com. For further information go to the North America Central website.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Cape Girardeau is hiring. There are full and part-time positions up for grabs as well as management opportunities available with a flexible schedule. The company is holding open interviews from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday on-site in Cape. For more information visit the company's Facebook page.

Priority Staffing Group-Illinois is looking to fill full-time welding positions. Previous welding experience is required and you must pass a weld test. The position is Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Medical, dental, and vision insurance is provided along with paid holidays, personal and vacation days, and a 401K Retirement Plan. Click here to apply.

CableTV.com will pay someone $2,000 to betray their favorite team and spend the rest of the season flying their rivals' colors and bragging about it online. The winner will sport a custom-made jersey and post updates to social media, making their season-long betrayal well-known to friends and family alike. Applications are open now through October 4th. Just go to the website to apply.