Indiana AG to discuss probe of late abortion doc's clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's attorney general will hold a news conference on his office's investigation into a late Indiana abortion doctor whose Illinois garage was found to contain more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains.

Attorney General Curtis Hill on Friday will discuss the investigation into Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's former abortion clinics and other properties.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, had performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Last week, his widow and her sister were cleaning out the garage at Klopfer's Will County, Illinois, home when they stumbled onto the fetal remains.

Will County officials said Thursday the 2,246 preserved fetal remains found in that garage are believed to have come from Klopfer's Indiana abortion clinics and will be turned over to Hill's office for its investigation.

