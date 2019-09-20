Nurses hold 1-day strike at University of Chicago hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nurses hold 1-day strike at University of Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (AP) - Nurses at University of Chicago Medical Center are holding a one-day strike following what they call a breakdown of contract negotiations between their union and the hospital.

The walkout began Friday morning, with nurses marching and chanting outside the hospital.

The 618-bed hospital prepared for a walkout by the about 2,200 nurses by diverting ambulances and moving patients. Although the nurses say the strike will last one day, hospital officials have told the nurses to stay away until Wednesday because temporary nurses have been contracted.

The hospital's President Sharon O'Keefe has said the medical center was "disheartened that we had to get to this point."

The nurses have been without a contract since April. They're seeking lower nurse-to-patient ratios and say they're being forced to work overtime.

