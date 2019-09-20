August unemployment rate in Illinois falls to historic low, but - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

August unemployment rate in Illinois falls to historic low, but still higher than national rate

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate was 4% in August based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The August unemployment rate was the lowest monthly unemployment rate for the state on record.

The state’s unemployment rate remains 0.3% higher than the national rate of 3.7% reported for August. 

The Illinois unemployment rate was down 0.2% from a year ago, when it was 4.2%.

Measured by payrolls, the state was down 1,400 jobs in August, but payrolls in Illinois were up 1,300 jobs in July, making the overall payroll employment figures stable according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. 

Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment in Illinois increased by 65,500 jobs with the largest gains in industry sectors such as educational and health services, leisure and hospitality and trade, and transportation and utilities. 

The industry sectors with the biggest declines compared to last year were in information along with mining. 
 

