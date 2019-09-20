A couple showers Friday, but widespread showers and storms by Sunday night

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- For the first time in quite a while, there's a chance for RAIN in the forecast! Thursday's Drought Monitor highlighted much of southern Illinois and parts of southeast Missouri as abnormally dry.

Friday's rain chance is low, but a few hit and miss showers and t-storms are possible during the daylight hours. Any showers that develop will quickly fade away after we begin cooling down after sunset.

Dry weather returns on Saturday, but cloud cover will at least keep temperatures out of the 90s.

Rain chances on Sunday will be focused along and ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring the best chance for widespread showers and storms by Sunday evening with 0.5 to 1 inch possible across much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri and possibly less than 0.5 inch in western Kentucky.

We'll cross our fingers that everyone picks up on some much needed rain Sunday night, because the overall long range outlook into early October still looks warm and somewhat dry.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.