Police: Woman stops for gas, finds stranger in her trunk - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Woman stops for gas, finds stranger in her trunk

Posted: Updated:

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky woman stopped for gas while driving through Tennessee and noticed her trunk wasn't closed all the way. Millersville, Tennessee, police tell reporters that's when the driver inspected the trunk and found a stranger inside of it.

A police statement says the driver told the stowaway she was calling police, and the hidden woman leapt out of the trunk and fled on foot. The driver told authorities that the stowaway appeared to have been injured.

She was found early Tuesday. Authorities determined she had voluntarily crawled into the unsuspecting driver's trunk. Bowling Green, Kentucky, police spokesman Ronnie Ward says detectives learned the woman had been injured while running through some woods, though it's unclear where. Authorities say she's a possible victim of assault and kidnapping in Kentucky.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.