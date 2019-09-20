Kentucky Chamber names Ashli Watts as first female president - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Chamber names Ashli Watts as first female president

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced Ashli R. Watts as its new president and CEO and says she is the first female to serve in that role.

A statement from the state's largest business organization says Watts will take the position on Nov. 1, succeeding 66-year-old Dave Adkisson, who is retiring after 15 years.

The chamber says it conducted a national 8-month search before deciding on Watts, who currently serves as senior vice president of public affairs for the organization. The 37-year-old Watts has led the Chamber's advocacy efforts on topics including workers' compensation reform and right to work legislation.

The Elizabethtown native has a bachelor's degree in political science and history from Campbellsville University and a master's degree in public policy and administration from the University of Louisville.

