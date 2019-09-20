Woman charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a woman has been charged with three counts of murder for killing three people in a three-vehicle crash while driving under the influence.

News outlets report 42-year-old Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez was also charged with assault and wanton endangerment on Thursday.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall says Rodriguez was leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Sept. 4, when she made a U-turn on Interstate 75 and began driving the wrong way.

Hall says she crashed into two cars killing her passenger and sister, Debbie Lynn Bevins, and the occupants of one of the cars, Taylor Blevins and Caitlyn Bailey.

Rodriguez was initially charged with DUI and not having a license.

Court records say Rodriguez has been convicted of drunken driving four times.

