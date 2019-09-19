Court: Jail's 3-book limit doesn't violate inmates' rights - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Court: Jail's 3-book limit doesn't violate inmates' rights

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge in Chicago has ruled the confiscation by Cook County Jail guards of over 30 books from an inmate didn't violate his free-speech rights.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez agreed the First Amendment protected the right to read, not only the right to speak.

But her recent written decision says the jail's limit of three books at a time wasn't unreasonable. Jail officials say it's partly a safety issue, including because too many books could be used to start fires.

One-time inmate Gregory Koger brought the lawsuit. His lawyers, Mark Weinberg and Adele Nicholas, say they'll appeal.

Weinberg told the Law Bulletin that access to books is vital to inmates "since reading is one of the few ways people behind bars can escape their drudgery."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.