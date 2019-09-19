Murphysboro teachers negotiate pay before planning a strike

Election season gets underway in southern Illinois with a unified message from Democrats running for the 12th Congressional District.
If contract negotiations fall through, teachers at a second school district in Jackson County plan to strike.
Drivers will notice a new field of yellow flowers in Harrisburg. Sunflowers can now be seen on Bulldog Boulevard leading up to the Harrisburg Middle.
Illinois authorities say the more than 2,200 fetal remains found at the Illinois home of an abortion doctor who died this month were from abortions conducted between 2000 and 2002.
(WSIL) -- Today was 'Dress like a Pirate Day' at Lick Creek Elementary School. A fun day that also teaches students core subjects, in a less conventional way.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Nestled deep in the countryside of Union County there is a mother daughter duo that has turned their passion for crocheting and farming into a unique business for the area.
We have a new Banterra Player of the Week.
(WSIL) -- The federal government approved federal disaster assistance for 27 Illinois counties.
WSIL - Afternoon temperatures should not be as hot the next few days. ...
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The State of Illinois says the 2019 Illinois State Fair in Springfield set an all-time record with over $6.5 million in estimated revenue.
