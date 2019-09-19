Lick Creek students have fun learning

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Today was 'Dress like a Pirate Day' at Lick Creek Elementary School. A fun day that also teaches students core subjects, in a less conventional way.

Lick Creek is participating in Rock Your School, which is promoted by an organization called "Get Your Teach On".

The organization's goal is to help teachers across the country engage students in hands-on learning, by making it fun.

We have some English, language arts challenges, some math challenges, we even have a stem challenge where students are going to try to build a ship and see if they can make it float," said teacher Crystal Knueven.

Teachers and administrators, like Superintendent Brent Boren, are hoping to increase retention in those subjects.

"I think you see a lot more learning that occurs when students get to put hands on in an activity form. It sticks with them. If you can make the activity fun, that also sticks with them," Boren said.

They'd also like to make school more enjoyable for students.

"Make them want to come to school, make them want to become life long learners, something that they can carry on through the rest of their educational experience. If you can hook them while they're young, then you know they will provide that intrinsic motivation as they grow older," Knueven said.

"Anytime we can incorporate families and students and activities with learning, and kind of energizing the students and the learning, it's beneficial for our school," Boren said.

Parent, Marlena Wright, says it's important for parents to be involved.

"That keeps your kid active in school, it makes them happy when they see you, even in sports, you need to go to their sports events. Kids, they look up in the bleachers, mom and dad, are you there, you give them a thumbs up," Wright said.

As fun as school can be sometimes, school staff say that parental involvement is key to success.