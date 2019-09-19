Man pleads guilty in Wis. crash that killed 3 relatives

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - An Illinois man has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed three members of a Wisconsin family, including a doctor, a nurse and a dentist.

Forty-year-old Timothy Vandervere, of Beach Park, Illinois, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Vandervere also pleaded guilty to one count of injury by intoxicated use of vehicle.

The Kenosha News reports Vandervere tried to plead no contest, but the judge would not accept that plea. Sentencing will be held Nov. 22.

Prosecutors say Vandervere was allegedly speeding and driving erratically April 5 when he slammed into the back of an SUV in Salem Lakes, killing 67-year-old Michael Rizzo, 74-year-old Mary Rizzo and her 76-year-old husband, Vincent Rizzo. Michael Rizzo, a doctor, and Vincent Rizzo, a dentist, were brothers. Mary Rizzo was a nurse. The SUV's driver, a 72-year-old brother, Gerald Rizzo, was injured.

