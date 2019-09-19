FAA chief meets Boeing officials, tries out Max simulator

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) - The nation's top aviation regulator has tested new software for the Boeing 737 Max in a flight simulator and is tentatively giving a favorable review to the updates to a plane that remains grounded after two deadly crashes.

The new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, also toured the Max assembly line near Seattle and met with senior Boeing officials on Thursday.

Boeing aims to have the plane flying again in the next couple months, but Dickson says that his agency has no timetable for its review of changes Boeing is making after the accidents, which together killed 346 people.

Boeing has not yet submitted its safety analysis of the changes. Dickson said he has seen draft materials that still need more work. He did not provide details.

