Inmate allegedly attacked Kane County guards with pencils

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A Kane County Jail inmate is accused of attacking two guards with a makeshift weapon made of pencils.

Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler says Fabian J. Torres of Sleepy Hollow asked for a book early Wednesday during recreation time and then attacked two officers as they opened the door to give it to him. One officer sustained a small puncture wound to the face while the other got a cut on the bridge of his nose during the attack.

The 32-year-old Torres is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Gengler says Torres took small pencils and bound them together using a label from a shampoo bottle to create a weapon.

Prior to the attack, Torres was being held without bond on charges stemming from the stabbing and sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman and the stabbing of her brother in their home.

