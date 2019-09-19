27 counties approved for federal disaster assistance

(WSIL) -- The federal government approved federal disaster assistance for 27 Illinois counties.

Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement Thursday.

Local governments will now have access to grants or loans to help with flood-related losses or costs incurred from battling this year’s historic flooding.

Public Assistance will be available in the following counties:

Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union and Whiteside.

“My administration stands with every resident and business impacted by this year’s flooding, and we will help our communities rebuild stronger and more resilient,” said Governor Pritzker. “I want to thank our Congressional delegation for their advocacy, as well as our state and federal partners, for their help securing the additional resources I requested.”

Under the guidelines of the Public Assistance (PA) program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of eligible costs. The program can provide funding for debris removal, implementation of emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure. The program also encourages protection from future damage by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.