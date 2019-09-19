27 counties approved for federal disaster assistance

(WSIL) -- The federal government approved federal disaster assistance for 27 Illinois counties.
WSIL - Afternoon temperatures should not be as hot the next few days. ...
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The State of Illinois says the 2019 Illinois State Fair in Springfield set an all-time record with over $6.5 million in estimated revenue.
MARION (WSIL) -- St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus are teaming up to put on their first annual Fall Festival.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Noble Park in Paducah on drug and gun offenses Wednesday afternoon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Lower humidity this morning has led to a few 50s to kickoff Thursday. Sunshine will still warm temperatures back into the lower 90s this afternoon, but the pattern is set to change as we draw closer to the weekend.
The teachers union at Murphysboro Community Unit School District #186 filed an intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Thursday.
After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders with Southern Illinois University are optimistic about the school's future.
