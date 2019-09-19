Gov: 27 counties eligible for federal help after flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov: 27 counties eligible for federal help after flooding

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal officials have approved Illinois' request for local governments recovering from historic flooding to receive federal assistance.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that 27 counties will be eligible to apply for federal loans or grants. Local governments will have 30 days to submit documents for assistance with flood-related losses or costs from fighting floods.

State officials say their request for federal assistance for homeowners and businesses remains under review.

Dozens of counties along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers experienced serious flooding earlier this year. Heavy rain caused rivers to crest throughout the state.

Madison County alone amassed over $20 million in damages and expenses.

