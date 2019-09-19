Man dies in O'Fallon workplace accident

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is dead after an apparent workplace accident in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon.

Police and an ambulance were called just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday to R&R Contracting and Sanitation. Workers arriving at the business had found 36-year-old Kenneth Atchison of St. Clair unresponsive.

Atchison was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

