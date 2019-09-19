Send in the clouds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Send in the clouds

WSIL - Afternoon temperatures should not be as hot the next few days.  Clouds not colder air will bring the slight relief and those clouds should keep the sky covered for periods on Friday.  There is a tiny chance of a pop-up storm, but most outdoor activities should stay dry.  

Jim has the latest forecast including bigger chances for rain coming up on News 3 this evening. 

