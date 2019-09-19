Case: Should 18- to 21-year-olds be eligible for execution - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Case: Should 18- to 21-year-olds be eligible for execution



FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Supreme Court has delved into a case revolving around whether the death penalty should apply to defendants who committed their crimes between the ages of 18 and 21.

The case reached the high court after a lower court judge ruled that applying the death penalty to such defendants amounts to an "unconstitutionally disproportionate punishment."

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case Thursday in Somerset, Kentucky.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Krygiel urged the court to overturn the 2017 ruling by Fayette County Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone.

Attorney Timothy Arnold of Kentucky's Department of Public Advocacy argued that Scorsone ruled correctly.

