Biden flexes muscle with new black caucus endorsements

By BILL BARROW
Associated Press

Joe Biden is flexing his front-runner muscle with new endorsements from three congressmen, including two former chairmen of the Congressional Black Caucus and a former Florida governor.

The announcements from Reps. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina, Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri and Charlie Crist of Florida underscore Biden's play both for the Democratic Party establishment and minority voters.

Black voters will be key in the early stages of the primary calendar, especially in South Carolina's late February primary and the Southern states that follow in March.

The three men tell The Associated Press they are backing Biden because he represents the ideological center of the Democratic Party and can appeal to the widest range of voters in a general election matchup against President Donald Trump.

