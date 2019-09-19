Missouri man charged with holding woman against her will - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man charged with holding woman against her will

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man has been charged with holding a woman against her will for nearly two months and assaulting her repeatedly.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 37-year-old Joshua Bedell is jailed on $100,000 bond on one count of kidnapping and multiple counts of sodomy and assault. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say police began investigating last month after the woman told a restaurant employee she was "about to be kidnapped" before Bedell grabbed her and carried her away. Police located her five days later with Bedell outside his home.

As an officer arrested her on outstanding warrant, she said she was being abused. Police say she was heavily bruised and told officers that Bedell had threatened to kill her mother and child if she tried to leave.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.