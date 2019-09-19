Suspended St. Louis police officer faces weapon charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspended St. Louis police officer faces weapon charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suspended St. Louis police officer has been charged with pointing a firearm as his personal car was being repossessed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the unlawful use of a weapon charge was filed Tuesday against Officer Christopher Franklin.

Police say that after Franklin's car was towed off in April, he told the man who was coordinating the towing to bring it back, saying he had made other arrangements with the bank. After the men declined, Franklin is accused of asking his girlfriend for his gun.

Court documents say Franklin then pointed the firearm at the man, who ran to his car. The man is heard in a recorded call, saying that Franklin "just brought a gun out on me." Franklin, who's 30, wasn't in uniform at the time.

