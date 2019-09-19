2019 Illinois State Fair sets all-time revenue record

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The State of Illinois says the 2019 Illinois State Fair in Springfield set an all-time record with over $6.5 million in estimated revenue.

That's $750,000 more than 2018 and and surpasses the previous record of $6.4 million set in 2013.

In a press release, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said, “This fair brought in record-breaking revenue of over $6.5 million, highlighted our tremendous agriculture industry and supported incredible small businesses from across the state. I’m grateful to our hardworking team at the Department of Agriculture for making this possible and already looking forward to next year’s fair.”

“The success of this year’s Illinois State Fair is a testament to the hard work of our staff, not only during the fair but throughout the whole year,” said John Sullivan, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “The buildings and grounds crew made the fairgrounds look more beautiful than ever and State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon came up with new ways to bring more people back to the fairgrounds. After a lot of hard work, Illinoisans have a lot to celebrate.”

According to the State, the fair also had a record-setting year at the grandstand with 63,633 tickets sold, bringing in a record $2.3 million. Estimated attendance totals of nearly 509,000 were 37% higher than 2018’s projection of just over 370,000, making it the largest attendance since 2014.

