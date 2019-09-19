Prosecutor drops murder charges against alleged car thieves - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutor drops murder charges against alleged car thieves

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors in Lake County are dropping murder charges against five teenagers whose friend was fatally shot by a homeowner as they allegedly tried to steal his car.

In a news release, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim says that after analyzing evidence collected after the Aug. 13 incident and talking to defense attorneys, his office determined lesser charges were more appropriate.

Nerheim wouldn't disclose the charges are against the four juveniles but said 18-year-old Diamond Davis of Chicago will be charged with a felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary and a misdemeanor charge.

Authorities allege the teens were trying to steal a vehicle in Old Mill Creek when the 75-year-old homeowner fatally shot a 14-year-old boy. The suspects then led police on a 50-mile chase that ended in Chicago.

