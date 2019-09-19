Beshear releases plan aimed at boosting Kentucky tourism

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear has released a plan aimed at making Kentucky a bigger tourism destination as a way to build economic growth.

Beshear's plan, released Thursday, calls for a new marketing campaign focused on attracting tourists from nearby states. He says marketing efforts should emphasize Kentucky's scenic attractions and its ties to bourbon and horses to promote itself as a world-class destination.

Beshear is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

The Democratic challenger says Kentucky has fallen behind Tennessee in attracting visitors.

His plan calls for making workforce development a priority in the hospitality industry and working to attract new professional sports teams and events.

Beshear says his plan to legalize casinos would result in resorts that attract visitors.

The tourism plan is the latest in a series of policy positions from Beshear.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.