More 90s Thursday, but rain possible by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Lower humidity this morning has led to a few 50s to kickoff Thursday. Sunshine will still warm temperatures back into the lower 90s this afternoon, but the pattern is set to change as we draw closer to the weekend. 

At first rain, chances will remain small in the forecast. An isolated shower or two on Friday and a couple more possible on Saturday. The main round of showers and storms we're tracking is focused on Sunday afternoon and evening. A combination of tropical moisture from Imelda and a cold front dropping in from the north will likely bring the best chance for widespread rain that we've seen this month. 

The cold front will sweep south by Monday afternoon, but it will likely retreat back to the north by midweek, which means a big fall-like cool down is still not within sight. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

