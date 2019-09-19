St. Joseph Church, Knights of Columbus holding Fall Festival to raise firework funds

The teachers union at Murphysboro Community Unit School District #186 filed an intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Thursday.
The teachers union at Murphysboro Community Unit School District #186 filed an intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Thursday.
MARION (WSIL) -- St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus are teaming up to put on their first annual Fall Festival.
MARION (WSIL) -- St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus are teaming up to put on their first annual Fall Festival.
After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.
After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders with Southern Illinois University are optimistic about the school's future.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders with Southern Illinois University are optimistic about the school's future.
Wednesday, Gander RV opened its doors, adding to the growing list of local RV services and sales.
Wednesday, Gander RV opened its doors, adding to the growing list of local RV services and sales.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A proposed bill could allow diabetics in Illinois to pay less for their insulin.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A proposed bill could allow diabetics in Illinois to pay less for their insulin.
MARION (WSIL) -- Proceeds this week will help two pantries, the Herrin House of Hope and the Herrin Pantry.
MARION (WSIL) -- Proceeds this week will help two pantries, the Herrin House of Hope and the Herrin Pantry.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County Joint Narcotics Unit conducted a warrant sweep Wednesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County Joint Narcotics Unit conducted a warrant sweep Wednesday.
(WSIL) -- 3 people were injured in Wednesday's crash.
(WSIL) -- 3 people were injured in Wednesday's crash.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Fishermen in Illinois can get a head start on trout season next month during a brief catch-and-release period.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Fishermen in Illinois can get a head start on trout season next month during a brief catch-and-release period.