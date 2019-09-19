St. Joseph Church, Knights of Columbus holding Fall Festival to raise firework funds

St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus are teaming up to put on their first annual Fall Festival.

The event will take place Saturday, September 21 at the Knights of Columbus and is packed with activities all day starting with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

The meal is followed by a car show and a bounce houses for kids.

Then at 1 p.m. live music will start and last until the end of the night.

Performances include Father Brian Barker, The Orn'ry Hombres, Nine88 and the Clayton Cribble Band.

Other activities include a Bocce tournament, corn hole and a two-mile glow run/walk that cost $15 to sign-up.

There will also be a beer tent and plenty of food such as hotdogs, bratwurst and Beirocks.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the cost of putting on the Marion 4th of July Firework display.

For more information or to sign up for the two-mile glow walk/run, click here.