Kentucky city set to become state's 1st urban trail town

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a city in central Kentucky is set to become the state's first urban trail town.

The News-Enterprise reports the title will go to Elizabethtown for its Greenbelt Trails system and officials plan to recognize the accomplishment on Oct. 1 with a ceremony.

Elizabethtown Trail Town Advisory Board member Matt Deneen says the state Department of Tourism developed the new classification as a blueprint for expanding its Trail Town program into urban centers around Kentucky.

Most communities now in the Trail Town program are in the state's coalfields. The program was originally designed to help promote adventure tourism in rural communities, but now it is moving into urban areas.

Elizabethtown's Greenbelt Trails network features 16 trails, including the Freeman Lake Trail.

