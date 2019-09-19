Kentucky college evacuates dorm over mold - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky college evacuates dorm over mold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A college in Kentucky has evacuated one of its dorms over mold issues.

News outlets report about 70 Spalding University students were moved out of the dorm this month over what spokesman Steve Jones described as "a little white powdery mold." About 25 students were moved into another college dorm, about 40 were sent to stay at the University of Louisville and a handful of others made their own housing plans.

Jones says the mold levels detected in the dorm don't necessarily pose a health risk, but the Louisville college decided to close and clean the dorm as a precaution. The dorm is expected to reopen by Sept. 30. Jones says affected students will get a prorated refund on their housing bills along with free laundry services upon their return.

