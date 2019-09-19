Illinois officials to discuss fetal remains investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois officials to discuss fetal remains investigation

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - Officials whose offices are investigating the discovery of more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains at an Illinois house of a late doctor who had performed abortions for decades in Indiana will hold a news conference to discuss the case.

The Will County Sheriff's Office says the sheriff, county coroner and the county's top prosecutor will speak at 1:30 p.m. CDT Thursday outside the sheriff's office in Joliet. They will talk about elements of the investigation including the search of the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, and how the remains were stored.

The news conference marks the first time the officials will gather to discuss the case since last week when the remains were discovered inside a garage of the Will County residence.

