Judge denies Missouri request to allow 20-week abortion ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request by Missouri to allow a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect while the state waits for further court action.

The Kansas Star reports that U.S. District Court Judge Howard Sachs had previously paused parts of Missouri's new abortion law. It was set to go into effect Aug. 28 and criminalizes abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

It also triggered bans at 14, 18 and 20 weeks if the initial eight-week ban was found unconstitutional.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction Aug. 27 against the bans based on gestational age. The state immediately appealed the judge's decision to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. It's not clear when the appellate court will hear the case.

Missouri asked Sachs to reinstate just the 20-week abortion ban during the appeal.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

