SIU Day attracts local students

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of high school students gathered Wednesday for SIU Day.

Meera Komarraju, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at SIUC, welcomed nearly one thousand high school students, from 26 schools, to the Carbondale campus.

Komarraju says, "We have over 50 activities hands-on, interactive sessions,for students can participate in."

Students like Brendan Mezo, from Steeleville High School, were surprised to see just what all the university has to offer. He took advantage of a film studies class.

Mezo explains, "Those lights can get really hot.I was just wondering like, is there like a script somewhere."

He says after participating in SIU Day, he's going to make sure to apply to the university. That's exactly what SIU leaders want, more local students.

"It's a chance for them to explore all the possibilities that are available to them right in their back yard," says Komarraju.

She believes events like this will work, hopefully growing enrollment.

Komarraju adds, "It may take a little time to gather all that data but we are seeing that these students are applying to us."

The university plans to host another SIU Day during the spring semester.