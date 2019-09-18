Where you can fish for trout in October

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Fishermen in Illinois can get a head start on trout season next month during a brief catch-and-release period.

A select-few bodies of water will be open for a catch-and-release Oct. 5. The closest fishing site to southern Illinois is at the Willow Lake Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area in St. Clair County.

Regular season begins Oct. 19. Anyone who attempts to harvest trout before Oct. 19 will be issued a citation. Licensed fishermen must have an Inland Trout Stamp to catch trout, unless the fisherman is under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets.

Trout fishing locations include:

Bond County: Greenville Old City Lake

Crawford County: Crawford County Conservation Area Pond #6

Jefferson County: Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond

Johnson County: Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake

Madison County: Belk Park Pond, Wood River; Edwardsville Park District

Madison County: Highland Old City Lake

Marion County: Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area

Massac County: Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis

Randolph County: Derby Lake, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta

Randolph County: Randolph County Lake

Saline County: Jones State Lake Pond

St. Clair County: Frank Holten State Recreation Area main lake

St. Clair County: Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis

St. Clair County: Willow Lake, Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area *

Wabash County: Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park

Wayne County: Sam Dale State Fish and Wildlife Area Trout Pond

Williamson County: Devil’s Kitchen Lake

Fall catch-and-release locations marked with an asterisk (*) in the list above.