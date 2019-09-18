Where you can fish for trout in October - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Where you can fish for trout in October

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Fishermen in Illinois can get a head start on trout season next month during a brief catch-and-release period.

A select-few bodies of water will be open for a catch-and-release Oct. 5. The closest fishing site to southern Illinois is at the Willow Lake Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area in St. Clair County.

Regular season begins Oct. 19. Anyone who attempts to harvest trout before Oct. 19 will be issued a citation. Licensed fishermen must have an Inland Trout Stamp to catch trout, unless the fisherman is under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. 

Trout fishing locations include:

  •  Bond County: Greenville Old City Lake
  • Crawford County: Crawford County Conservation Area Pond #6
  • Jefferson County: Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond
  • Johnson County: Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake
  • Madison County: Belk Park Pond, Wood River; Edwardsville Park District
  • Madison County: Highland Old City Lake
  • Marion County: Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area
  • Massac County: Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis
  • Randolph County: Derby Lake, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta
  • Randolph County: Randolph County Lake
  • Saline County: Jones State Lake Pond
  • St. Clair County: Frank Holten State Recreation Area main lake
  • St. Clair County: Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis
  • St. Clair County: Willow Lake, Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area *
  • Wabash County: Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park
  • Wayne County: Sam Dale State Fish and Wildlife Area Trout Pond
  • Williamson County: Devil’s Kitchen Lake

Fall catch-and-release locations marked with an asterisk (*) in the list above.

