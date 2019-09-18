Sacking Hunger for seniors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sacking Hunger for seniors

MARION (WSIL) -- Since the beginning of Sack Hunger, we've heard from pantries that a large portion of the people they serve are senior citizens.

On Wednesday, News 3 talked with 70 year-old Margie Williams about her struggles and the need for food pantries. 

"From now until the end of the month, I'm basically broke," said Williams. 

After the bills are paid, Williams says there's not much left. Once a month, she's able to visit the Salvation Army in Marion to receive a Senior Box to help her make it until another check comes. 

"A lot of people think when you get on Social Security or whatever, you just got it made then. Well, you don't. There is a lot of month left at the end of the money," said Williams. 

She used to garden to help make ends meet, but in recent years, she says she hasn't been able to keep up. 

"I can't squat down to pick anything and it hurts my back really bad if I bend over and most of the time I'm going to end up falling face in the dirt and then I can't get up," said Williams.

Williams worked most of her life and says there are many misconceptions about those who get help from the pantries. 

"A lot of people just think 'oh, we are just there for a handout. That we are just lazy,'" said Williams. 

She says life is hard and you learn to make do with what you have. 

"If you've got flour and milk and stuff like that, you can make gravy," said Williams. 

Williams asks that when you think of donating, remember the seniors in your community who struggle like she does. 

"I hate to go to the pantry and stand in line. It makes you very humble,"said Williams. 

On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. News 3 will be outside the Herrin Kroger trying to Sack Hunger. 

The proceeds this week will help two pantries, the Herrin House of Hope and the Herrin Pantry. 

