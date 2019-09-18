10 arrested in Jefferson County warrant sweep

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County Joint Narcotics Unit conducted a warrant sweep Wednesday, taking in many suspects on meth charges.

Officers gathered for a meeting early Wednesday to decide which houses they'd surround in an attempt to make drug arrests.

"A lot of times, our local drug dealers know they are coming sooner or later and word gets out pretty fast," said Captain Vic Koontz.

The joint narcotics unit does this once or twice a year. Captain Koontz says officers have spent most of 2019 building stronger cases against those on their list, by having confidential sources buy drugs.

"If they were to provide information and we acted immediately, it would be easier to figure out who they were," said Koontz.

10 people were arrested, seven on charges related to meth and three on charges related to heroin.

48-year-old Bart Edmison, from Opdyke, was picked up on two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

David Lamar wasn't on the list but when officers knocked looking for someone else, they noticed drug paraphernalia in the house and got a search warrant.

Koontz says meth is a real problem, but he has noticed the use of heroin has declined. He says although they still see heroin, it also means a decrease in fentanyl, but still, officers took Narcan just in case.

"If officers were to go in a house, or stir something up, and there is fentanyl on a table or whatever and they become overcome by it, Narcan would be for them too," said Koontz.

Below is a list of all those arrested during the sweep and the charges.

Ronald L Mount, 24, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Markeize Z Haynes, 28, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Clarissa M Drew, 28, from Bluford, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Jason A Caratachea, 39, currently incarcerated in the Illinois Department Of Corrections, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Shawn M Flatt, 41, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Fernandus D Jones, 43, currently incarcerated at Jefferson County Justice Center, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (heroin).

Bart L Edmison, 48, from Opdyke, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine (2 counts).

Aaron D Gladney, 33, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (heroin). Gladney is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for 2 counts of Domestic Battery with Prior and Conditional Discharge for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

David M Mustread, 36, from Mt. Vernon, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (heroin).

Kyler L Smith, 26, from Mt. Vernon, arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

David W Lamar, 52, from Woodlawn, Possession of Methamphetamine.