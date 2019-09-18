Court document says computer seized from Grimes' office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Attorneys for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes say Kentucky State Police seized a computer from her office this week in an investigation of how she and her aides used voter data.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a motion filed in Franklin County Circuit Court says the computer is that of the person who maintained the voter registration system. It says Mark Metcalf, a commonwealth's attorney appointed by Attorney General Andy Beshear to head a state investigation into Grimes' office, caused officers to seize the computer.

The motion was filed as part of Grimes' legal challenge to a new law stripping some of her powers. Spokeswoman Lillie Ruschell said the incident was reported to the court as evidence that Beshear's office shouldn't be dismissed from Grimes' lawsuit, as Beshear has requested.

