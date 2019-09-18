Backroads: Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Backroads: Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch

Posted: Updated:

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Nestled deep in the countryside of Union County there is a mother-daughter duo that has turned their passion for crocheting and farming into a unique business for the area.

Judy Hoepker owns Rolling Oaks Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, formerly known as Old Feed Store Farmers Market, and her daughter, Morgan Stevenson manages it.

The duo began raising alpaca nearly 10 years ago, when Stevenson took up crocheting and needed a better quality yarn. They now have more than 20 along with some fainting pygmy goats.

The women harvest alpaca fiber, spin it into yarn and create a variety of products including hats, gloves, and scarves that are sold in their store.

Tours and other alpaca related activities are available including painting and yoga with the animals. 

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis tour the ranch.

More information is available on Rolling Oaks Alpaca Ranch's website.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.