Backroads: Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch

(WSIL) -- Today was 'Dress like a Pirate Day' at Lick Creek Elementary School. A fun day that also teaches students core subjects, in a less conventional way.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Nestled deep in the countryside of Union County there is a mother daughter duo that has turned their passion for crocheting and farming into a unique business for the area.
We have a new Banterra Player of the Week.
(WSIL) -- The federal government approved federal disaster assistance for 27 Illinois counties.
WSIL - Afternoon temperatures should not be as hot the next few days. ...
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The State of Illinois says the 2019 Illinois State Fair in Springfield set an all-time record with over $6.5 million in estimated revenue.
MARION (WSIL) -- St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus are teaming up to put on their first annual Fall Festival.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Noble Park in Paducah on drug and gun offenses Wednesday afternoon.
The teachers union at Murphysboro Community Unit School District #186 filed an intent to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Thursday.
