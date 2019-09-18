Backroads: Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Nestled deep in the countryside of Union County there is a mother-daughter duo that has turned their passion for crocheting and farming into a unique business for the area.

Judy Hoepker owns Rolling Oaks Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, formerly known as Old Feed Store Farmers Market, and her daughter, Morgan Stevenson manages it.

The duo began raising alpaca nearly 10 years ago, when Stevenson took up crocheting and needed a better quality yarn. They now have more than 20 along with some fainting pygmy goats.

The women harvest alpaca fiber, spin it into yarn and create a variety of products including hats, gloves, and scarves that are sold in their store.

Tours and other alpaca related activities are available including painting and yoga with the animals.

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis tour the ranch.

More information is available on Rolling Oaks Alpaca Ranch's website.