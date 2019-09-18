Amazon opens 30,000 jobs; holds nationwide job fair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amazon opens 30,000 jobs; holds nationwide job fair

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle-based technology company has held a nationwide job fair after opening 30,000 jobs, including 13,600 jobs in Washington.

KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that thousands of people attended "Amazon Career Day" held in six U.S. cities including Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

The company says it is looking for people with all types of experience and education, from technical software engineers to program managers to customer fulfillment jobs.

Officials say Amazon recruiters helped attendees with their resumes and interview skills before encouraging them to apply for a job they like online at Amazon.jobs/careerday.

A Seattle University professor says a large influx of jobs in the region means more income and competitive salaries for people, but it is also challenging supporting industries to keep up.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.