Another hot forecast

WSIL - Summer doldrums continue for our region.  Afternoon temperatures expected in the low 90s again on Thursday with just a few clouds in the sky.  A break from the heat is in the outlook along with a chance for showers but both are still a few days away.

Jim has the latest forecast looking at the chance for rain on news 3 this evening. 

