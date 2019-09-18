Another hot forecast

ANNA (WSIL) -- The bakery will shut its doors on September 28.
WSIL - Summer doldrums continue for our region. Afternoon temperatures expected in the low 90s again on Thursday with just a few clouds in the sky. ...
(WSIL) -- Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The bridge will reopen to traffic more than a month ahead of schedule.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Saline Valley Conservancy District has issued a boil order for several service areas.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Fire fighters were called to a home on the 400 block of south Vine street around 3:40 Wednesday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms more than 60 miles away provided the perfect backdrop for a great sunset on Tuesday and it was followed up by a hazy summer sunrise over the Ohio River!
Eldorado (WSIL) -- Families and communities members alike look forward to Town and Country Days each year.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Zeigler police arrested a man on meth charges Tuesday night after police found about six ounces of the drug and $5000 in cash when conducting a search warrant for stolen ATVs. .
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slightly cooler start to Wednesday thanks to a small drop in humidity over the last 24 hours. It's still going to be a warm afternoon with temperatures running around 90 degrees as the large upper-level high pressure remains camped over the Central U.S.
