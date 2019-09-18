Audit questions how anti-crime tax money was spent - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Audit questions how anti-crime tax money was spent

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An audit has found that millions of dollars generated by a Kansas City-area anti-drug and violence sales tax has been spent on unrelated expenses.

The report released Wednesday found that the amount of revenue the 30-year-old COMBAT sales tax was expected to generate was chronically underestimated starting in 2010. The extra money created a kind of slush fund that was used to pay for non-crime-fighting related expenses like a pedestrian trail.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who commissioned the audit, said that money will now be used to "address the crime and violence that's occurring in this county right now."

County executive Frank White's staff is reviewing the findings before commenting. The audit says White and his predecessor often approved the questioned spending by saying it was "emergency status."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.