Brookport Bridge to reopen at Noon

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- The Brookport Bridge will reopen at Noon.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the bridge will reopen to traffic more than a month ahead of schedule.

The $400,000 maintenance and repair project is almost complete.

The contractor has some work below the bridge deck yet to be completed. Rather than keeping the bridge closed for several more weeks, the bridge will reopen and the contractor will return in three weeks to complete the work. It is possible the work can be completed with intermittent daytime lane closures.

Several new restrictions are in place for the bridge, to prevent further damage.

The new restrictions include:

15 ton load limit

8-foot load width

9 1/2 foot height

When in operation, approximately 5,000 vehicles cross the Brookport Bridge between Brookport, Ill. and Paducah, Ky. each day.