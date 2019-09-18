Crash on Interstate 57 near Benton

UPDATE: September 18, 2019 11:54 a.m.

BENTON (WSIL) -- All lanes of traffic have reopened.

UPDATE: September 18, 2019 11:48 a.m.

BENTON (WSIL) -- The northbound passing lane has reopened to traffic. One lane is still closed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BENTON (WSIL) -- Interstate 57 northbound is shut down at Exit 71 due to a crash.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency reports the crash is on the Benton exit off ramp.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel.