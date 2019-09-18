Kansas City airport warns of delays because of road closures - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City airport warns of delays because of road closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City International Airport officials are warning travelers to give themselves more time to get to their destinations.

The airport authority announced that construction on a new terminal will slow traffic, beginning Wednesday.

Vehicle traffic between terminals B and C will be reduced to one lane, and the road that allows motorists to return to a terminal will be closed.

The change to the loop road system will particularly affect motorists who circle the area while waiting to pick up passengers. People waiting for passengers may park for free in the Cell Phone lot near the FAA tower. Or they can park in the economy parking lot for up to one hour without being charged a fee.

The airport says ongoing construction means travelers should allow more time for up to a year.

