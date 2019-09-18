Harrisburg house fire under investigation

Fire fighters were called to a home on the 400 block of south Vine street around 3:40 Wednesday morning.

Harrisburg Fire Chief John Gunning says no one was home when fire fighters arrived and they are still working to locate the property owner.

Gunning adds most of the damage is at the back of house, which is where the fire may have started, but that is preliminary at this time.

Currently, the fire is under investigation.

News 3 will release more details as they come into the newsroom.