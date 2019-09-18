Davis Pastry closing after 66 years in business - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Davis Pastry closing after 66 years in business

Posted: Updated:

ANNA (WSIL) -- Davis Pastry is closing after 66 years of business.

The bakery will shut its doors on September 28. The last day to order treats will be September 27.

Customers have been rushing to the store to get one last pink cookie.

If you are looking to get into the pastry business, whoever buys the store will receive everything inside and the recipes. 

