Humana co-founder David Jones Sr. dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Humana co-founder David Jones Sr. dies

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

David A. Jones Sr., who invested $1,000 to start a nursing home company that eventually became the $37 billion health insurance giant Humana Inc., has died at age 88.

Jones, who died early Wednesday, was a fierce advocate for profiting from health care as chief executive of Kentucky-based Humana for 37 years and its board chairman for 44 years.

Jones co-founded the company in 1961 with Wendell Cherry, investing $1,000 apiece, along with four others who put in $1,000 each. Humana eventually transformed into a large hospital company and later was converted into a health insurer.

Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard says Jones' death is a "sad day for me personally and for the Humana team." Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called him a "true giant among men."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.