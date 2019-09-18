Zeigler Police arrest man on drug charges during investigation into stolen ATVs

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Zeigler police arrested a man on meth charges Tuesday night after police found about six ounces of the drug and $5000 in cash while conducting a search warrant for stolen ATVs.

Kurt E. Richmond was charged with possession of methamphetamine over 100 grams and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Charges on a separate suspect regarding the ATV thefts are being sent to the State's Attorney and News 3 will have more details when those become available.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Police Department, Royalton Police Department, and the Illinois State Drug Task Force assisted Zeigler Police in the investigation and search warrant.

